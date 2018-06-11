Nigeria, Morocco sign gas pipeline agreement to reduce flaring

Gas pipeline agreement signed on Monday between Nigeria and Kingdom of Morocco is set to reduce the intractable problem of gas flaring in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP), agreement which was witnessed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the King of Morocco, Mohammed vi is designed to be 5,660km long, and will reduce gas flaring in Nigeria and encourage diversification of energy resources in the country, while cutting down poverty through the creation of more job opportunities.

The agreement will see Nigeria providing gas to countries in West Africa sub-region that extend to Morocco and Europe.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said the signing of the agreements, followed a meeting between the two African leaders that focused on strengthening economic relations in gas resource development, global investments and agricultural training and management.

The agreement was signed by Group General Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Farouq Said Garba, and Amina Benkhadra, Director General of the National Office of Hydrocarbon and Mines,

Shehu revealed that the feasibility study of the agreement on the pipeline,will be concluded by July 2018, while construction of the pipeline will be phased and based on increasing needs of the countries crossed, and Europe, for the period of 25 years.

The NMGP will also amongst other things, further encourage utilisation of gas in the sub-region for cooking, and discourage desertification.

“Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Nigeria Sovereign Wealth Authority, Uche Orji and the Chief Executive Officer of the Office of the Management of Phosphate in Morocco, Mostafa Terrab signed a Memorandom of Understanding for the development of a chemical plant in Nigeria for producing ammonia and its derivatives.”

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Audu Ogbeh and his Moroccan counterpart, Aziz Akhannouch, also signed a cooperation agreement on vocational training and technical supervision, which will enhance skills on better management of agricultural outfits in Nigeria.

President Buhari, who was received by a large crowd from the airport to the Rabat Royal Palace, assured the King of Morocco of Nigeria’s full commitment to the actualisation of all the agreements signed.