Soaring prices push consumers to low-cost phones

The demand for low-cost phones in Nigeria is rising as consumers resist price hike, leading to substituting for alternatives and outright boycotts.

BusinessDay findings showed that consumers’ demand for Tecno products is currently high due to the product durability, longevity of battery and price friendliness.

A survey at Callus Miller Communications Limited, a popular phones and accessories shop in Port Harcourt showed more consumers leaning towards Tecno products which are known to be fairly cheaper.

“We had more buyers for our Samsung phones because the product is durable but when the price went up, patronage dropped,’’ said the manager of the store who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

‘‘Most of our customers shifted to Tecno phones that have similar features with Samsung,” the manager said.

BusinessDay had earlier quoted Temitope Oshikoya, CEO/Chief Economic Strategist, Nextnomics as saying, ‘‘Consumers have become more conscious, concerned and conservative because of the state of the economy.’’

‘‘Consumers will proactively search for savings, they will remain brand loyal but only if the price is right,” Oshikoya said.

BusinessDay survey in Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja shows the prices of Samsung phones increasing between 15 to 21 percent in the last one year.

The price of Samsung galaxy A5 rose to sell for between N100, 000 and N109,000 from N90, 000 – N95,000 and Samsung Galaxy J5 now sells for N76, 500 against N46, 000, within the same period.

Similarly, the prices of Tecno L8 plus and Tecno C8 were N29, 000 and N34, 500 respectively but now, N40, 000 and N42, 000 respectively which is over 14 percent increase for both phones.

Another survey at one of Slot Nigeria’s showroom in Lagos showed consumers’ preference for phones divided between Samsung and Techno phones with more people opting for Techno products which are relatively cheap.

“Samsung has built a brand over the years because of its durability, picture quality and sound functionality. So, some people are still crazy about the brand but the demand has dropped for some months due to the hike in price,’’ said Niyi Adekoya, the branch Manager.

“Techno phones are trending currently because the product is good and the price is not so high. Few customers demand for Gionee phones because of the longer battery life and it can serve as a power bank to charge more than two phones,” the branch Manager, said.

The demand swing in favour of Techno products did not change at TNT Communication in Abuja as BusinessDay gathered from the attendant who complained that the high exchange is biting hard on them.

“We have more people requesting for Techno phones now more than before. I believe it’s because the phones are cheap and still have attractive features which are not common with most cheap phones. Sales have been low and most people now prefer fairly used phones,” Esther Nwosu, the store attendant said.