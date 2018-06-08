Buhari appoints Shonubi, CBN Deputy Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday approved the nomination of Adebisi Shonubi as new Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria subject to Senate confirmation.

Shonubi replaces Adebayo Adelabu, who resigned as Deputy Governor incharge of Operations at the Central to pursue his political career

Folashodun Shonubi is currently the Managing Director of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) – the financial payments, facilitation and settlement platform – which has been instrumental to the growth in electronic payments in the Nigerian financial industry.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu noted that before assuming the headship of NIBBS in 2012, Shonubi had garnered decades of executive-level experience in financial service operations, notably as Executive Director at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Renaissance Securities Nigeria Ltd and Ecobank Nigeria Plc.

President Muhammadu Buhari had accepted Adelabu’s disengagement with effect from July 15, 2018.

BusinessDay had reported that Adelabu is being tapped as 2019 Oyo State governorship aspirant under ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The President thanked Adelabu for his services to the country and wished him best in his future ambitions, according to the statement signed by the CBN Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor.

“While appreciating your services in the Central Bank of Nigeria since 9th April 2014, I wish you the very best in your future ambitions and continued commitment to public service in our country and specifically, as you seek to play a more active role in politics, in

your home State,” the letter stated.

Adelabu formally assumed duty as Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on April 9, 2014 and served at different times as Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability (FSS), Corporate Services (CS), and lastly Operations (Ops), before he tendered his letter of disengagement.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja