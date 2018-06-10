Buhari’s honour to Abiola still attracts verbal tackles

Regarded as probably the most free and credible election in the nation’s political history.

Memories of the June 12th, 1993 presidential election, widely believed to have been won by the late philanthropist, Moshood Kashimawo Abiola remain green in nation’s psyche.

The subsequent annulment of the election result by the then military regime headed by General Ibrahim Babangida, threw the nation into a state of turmoil, giving rise to agitations, uprisings, protests and strikes by different unions, organisations and virtually all sectors in the country ground to a standstill.

For many Nigerians, perhaps it was a miracle that the nation escaped sliding into another civil war.

The subsequent struggle to validate the June 12 mandate led to the death of Abiola, his wife Kudirat, Alfred Rewane, some Journalists, and other Nigerians, while several other prominent Nigerians were incarcerated, including late Lagos lawyer and Human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi.

The advent of democracy in 1999 also marked a turning point in the struggle, as virtually all the governors of the south-western states, which were initially controlled by the Alliance for Democracy, (AD) held programmes to commemorate the day, while also declaring June 12 a public holiday.

However, over the last few years, the euphoria of the day seems to have gradually waned, while the political class has done little or nothing to honour the late MKO Abiola. This can be judged by recent events; as only a few states in the southwest region now declare June 12 a public holiday or hold programmes to commemorate the day.

It is interesting to note that many political office holders in the country today were either Abiola’s cronies or had benefited from his generosity.

In 2002, that National Assembly moved a motion urging the then government in power, headed by Olusegun Obasanjo to immortalise Abiola and name the Abuja National Stadium after him. This resolution was ignored by the former president.

Also, In 2012, former president Goodluck Jonathan renamed the University of Lagos, (UNILAG) to Moshood Abiola University of Lagos, in honour of the late MKO Abiola, but this decision was widely condemned by some sections of the general public, with students of the institution staging several days of protest against government decision, while the institution alumnus also vehemently kicked against it; Jonathan had no choice but to reverse the decision.

Political observers are of the opinion that Nigeria has done little to honour Abiola and his ideas. They however applaud Buhari’s recent move to bestow the highest national honor to the late politician.

They further urge the president to officially declare Abiola the winner of the 1993 presidential election and give him his full salaries and other benefit deserving of a president posthumously.

The leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, however disagrees that Abiola was forgotten, especially by leaders of the Southwest region, but admitted that he could have been honoured earlier by previous administrations before Buhari’s announcement, which to him was belated.

“I don’t agree that he was forgotten by the Yorubas, but if you say that he could have been honoured earlier by Nigeria, I agree and I also think Abiola deserves more than this. This one by Buhari is too late”.

President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima, said the change of government in some states and political events may have informed that, but lamented that the political class had forgotten the ideas of democracy Abiola stood for.

“The change of government in the states you are talking about is what you should consider; you know in Nigerian every government wants to implement their own agenda. But I think what Abiola stands for, what June 12 represents has not been exemplified by the present leaders in the country.

“Mere declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day is not enough. Abiola should be declared president posthumously and all necessary entitlements given to his family,” Yerima said.

Also, former second republic governor of Kaduna state Balarabe Musa, has urged president Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare the full result of the 1993 presidential election and give full entitlements deserving of a president of the country to the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola.

“We should commend the president for having the courage to take such decision. Previous governments could not do this,” Musa said.

Iniobong Iwok