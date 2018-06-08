FG needs N100bn to complete East-West road project – Amaechi

A total of N100bn is needed to complete the ongoing East-West road linking Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states of the South-south geopolitical zone of the country. The Minister for transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has stated.

Amaechi, stated that funding is the major constraints hindering the completion of the project. He made this known during a recent inspection tour in River state with Usani Uguru, the Minster of Niger Delta Affairs.

According to him, “Setraco, the contractor needed is N57 billion while RCC will require N43 billion and that is about N100 billion to complete the road. This is apart from the Oron road which is being negotiated.”

He lamented that lack of funds has been responsible for the delay in the delivery of the project, adding that the contractors need funds to continue and be permanently on site to execute the job and complete it.

Amaechi, while asked on the importance of the road said, “of course you know the economy of the South-south is driven by the road, why would you be asking the Minister the importance of the road. As you were coming, you saw movement of goods and persons. So, for you to ask the Minister of Niger Delta is inconsequential,” he queried.

Amaechi, however frowned at the security challenges bewildering project execution in the region, adding that, “I am not too happy with the militancy. You see, you will see every contractor with soldiers and police and that is not the right thing to do.

“I am working as the Minister for transportation on Lagos-Ibadan and no army or police and there are Chinese there. Nobody is kidnapping them, no communal clashes, nobody is harassing them.

“Here, once you bring one project management very body gathers. We muse tell, our young men that it cannot continue. If we do, other parts of the country will leave us behind. In the cabinet, nobody is looking at your face, they are looking at the country and other parts that are not ready for development, other parts won’t wait for them.”

On his part Usani said the cost of the project which spans from Warri to Calabar and the last section of the road is under negotiation as mandated by the FEC approval we got.

He disclosed that the Federal Government are still negotiating with CCECC and to give a cost when we have not completed negotiations will be too early. When we conclude discussion in the near future, we would be able to give you the total cost. Oron to Calabar is the last section of the road.”

“We have actually done much to give it preference. For the areas that are not completed, we expect that when contractors return to site, they would work on the growing grasses along the road but for the sections that we have taken over, it is a matter of maintenance to be our responsibility, he said .

On the completion of the project, Usani said: “You can be sure that as you give us another vote for another four years, we will complete the project.

“As soon as you people pay their taxes, stop militancy, bursting of pipelines and as soon as we get more revenue, the project would be completed. The FEC gives priority to this project and this is the reason this ministerial committee was established to come and do the assessment so on a report back, the government is willing to source funds from whatever source to give attention to the project,” he said.

It would recalled that the Federal Executive Council had (FEC) approved a four-member ministerial committee saddled with the responsibility of ensuring speedy completion of the East-West road in the Niger Delta and N142.5 billion for construction of roads across the country.

Stella Enenche, Port Harcourt