Toyin Sanni, CEO of United Capital bows out

The group CEO of United Capital Oluwatoyin Sanni is to leave her job after a glowing career to pursue another passion according to sources.

Sanni who has held the position since January 2014 is departing “at a time when the ovation is loudest”, according one source.

She has over 25 years experience in investor services, law and finance. Sanni served for eight years as CEO of CTL a part of Cornerstone Group and was a council member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators Nigeria, a Fellow and Vice President of the Association of Pension Funds of Nigeria (APFN), and President of the Association of Corporate Trustees Nigeria.

She took her law degrees from the Obafemi Awolowo university and the University of Lagos and has attended courses at the IESE as well as at Harvard and the Lagos Business School.

She has played leading roles in landmark deals such as the multi-trillion naira AMCON bond Issues, the Lagos State Bond Programmes, the Lafarge WAPCO, UPDC and Flour Mills Debt Issues amongst many others.

In 2007, she led the establishment of UBA Global Investor services the Custody arm of the UBA Group, which rapidly became a leading Nigerian Custodian and secured the mandates of major Global Custodians amongst others.