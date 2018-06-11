Visionscape partners BusinessDay for Russia 2018

BusinessDay and Visionscape Environmental Solutions Limited are delighted to announce an exciting new partnership aimed at delivering a first class coverage of the up coming FIFA World Cup for readers of the newspaper including our digital subscribers.

Under the partnership, BusinessDay’s sports correspondent who will be at the various venues in Russia will bring real-time reports of the matches and their aftermaths in scintillating style for our readers.

The partnership also envisages the publication of a special weekly publication printed in gloss and inserted into BusinessDay every Thursday for the duration of the tournament in Russia.

The first such special publication will appear inside BusinessDay on the opening day of the competition on June 14.

This will be preceded by two publications by way of fact sheets with info graphics, the first of which is appearing in gloss inside today’s edition of BusinessDay and which contains vital information about the participating teams, their star players as well as tip bits about the different centres for the riveting soccer competition.

The next one will be published in the newspaper and in our digital platforms on Wednesday. Visionscape CEO John Irvine says, “every four years, the World Cup brings the world community together to celebrate our humanity and express our passions.

We are delighted to partner with BusinessDay, one of Africa’s leading business publications, to serve Nigerians unique perspectives about the World Cup.”

BusinessDay Publisher, Frank Aigbogun said, “we are very excited at the opportunity to work with Visionscape, the premier environmental solutions provider to offer unique coverage of the FIFA soccer tournament to our readers and like our readers, we are looking forward to the opening whistle of the competition.”