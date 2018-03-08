Exercise your responsibility ‎with trust, Adeosun charges board members

Kemi Adeosun, on Thursday charged the inaugurated the boards under the ministries of finance to exercise the responsibilities given to them by with diligence and trust.

Adeosun made the call at the inauguration of the board chairman of Nigeria Customs Service,Nigeria Export- Import ‎,NEXIM,National Insurance Commission,NAICOM,and Agricultural Credit Guaranteed Scheme.

Adeosun called on members of the board to see their appointments as a call to national service, adding that they should discharge their assignment with patriotism.

She said the agencies are important in the government’s drive to implement the Economic Recovery and Growth plan.

She called on members of the board to bring their knowledge to bare in repositioning their respective agencies in a pragmatic manner.

She said the boards should provide a policy direction for these agencies while the implementation of these policies should be implemented by the chief executives.

For instance, the finance minister said as a major facilitator for non-oil export, the board of NEXIM should come up with policies that should support the diversification efforts of government.

For customs, the minister said as a trade facilitation agency, the board should work with the management of the service in achieving its mandate.

She said customs is also vital to the Presidential Enabling Council of Ease of Doing Business in implementing the agenda of a

competitiveness and ease of doing business.

Emmanuel Jideofor Nwosu,the Chairman of NAICOM while responding on behalf of other inaugurated members promised to exercise their duty with unalloyed loyalty in driving the federal government’s diversification programme.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA