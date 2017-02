James Adediran, the Executive Director, Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T) in Ibadan, has advised government to purchase excess farm products from farmers and store for the future. This, he said, would help to mop up excess farm products for future sale. Adediran, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.