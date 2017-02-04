Expert advises youths to keep off cancer-prone diets

The State Coordinator, Non-Communicable Diseases and Cancer Control, Niger State Ministry of Health, Dr Hauwa Kolo, has advised youths and adults to steer clear of non-organic diets to avoid cancer.

Kolo, who is also the Head of Accident and Emergency Unit at the General Hospital Minna, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ‎(NAN) Minna on Saturday on the sideline of the World Cancer Day with the theme: “We can, I can’’.

She said that though the cause of cancer was not known‎ but had associated factors with genetically-made foods.‎

‎

“Some foods such as processed red meat and salt-preserved foods can increase the risk of developing cancer. Vegetables, fruits and food high in fibre can reduce the risk of cancer,’’ she said

Kolo said there were many kinds of cancer and advised women should to endeavour‎ to do breast examination every month..

‎

“If cancer is diagnosed early, something could be done.

“Cancerous growth if diagnosed early, ‎something can be done about it,’’ She said.

Kolo said that most times people with cancer did not realise it on until the growth had gone too far and at that stage, nothing could be done about it.‎

‎

She urged the general public to avail themselves of screening as often as possible

Kolo said that by so doing, the theme “We can, I can’’, can be achieved.‎