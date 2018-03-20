Expert tasks estate surveyors to look beyond profession for new opportunities| March 20, 2018 12:00 am
Beyond estate surveying and valuation, and in some cases, estate agency practice, there are also existing and emerging opportunities for practitioners in this profession, and that was the argument of Gbenga Olaniyan, CEO, Estatelinks Limited, who offered insights on those opportunities in Lagos recently. Virtually all estate surveyors and valuers are involved in estate agency…
Comments are closed here.