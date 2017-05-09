Experts prod FG to make Naira convertible in West Africa

The Federal Government has been charged to strive to make the nation`s currency –‘Naira’ convertible as a way of driving the on-going aspiration of most of the citizens of the West Africa to boost trade and commercial relationship among their various countries.

Inability of traders operating along the borderlines in these countries to trade in convertible currency has been identified as one of the most important factors hindering effective trade and commercial activities among people of the sub-region.

Tinuola Thompson-Ajayi, former chairperson, Association of Professional Women Banker of Nigeria (APWBN), made this call Monday , while delivering a public lecture at the formal launch of Graca Machel`s NGO- New Faces New Voices (NFNV), in Abuja.

Tinuola, whose lecture was centered on ‘The Role of Women in Recession and Economic Development’, observed that one of the ways that Nigeria can quickly move out of the economic recession it is currently gripping with was for government to strengthen policy and legislative instruments that could promote economic engagement beyond borders.

She noted that despite measures put in place by the sub-regional group- ECOWAS to facilitate trade, as well as other forms of economic activities, small business owners in the sub-region operating along the borderlines, are still finding it very difficult to carry out their activities.

On the NGO, Tinuola, who is a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIBN), commended the vision of its founder, pointing the need for Nigeria government to assist the group to establish a ‘Business Incubator Centre’ to be devoted solely for grooming women entrepreneurs.

“As we know that women stands to play an important role in putting an end to the on-going recession the country is facing, as well as in stimulating economic growth and development. From available statistic women constitute the bulk of the nation`s economic players in the country.

“For Nigeria as a nation to take it rightful place in scheme of things economically, government must put in place policies and programmes fashioned purely for them. Such policies must address the issue of access to credit in addition to generating conducive to business environment,” she slated.

In her address, Graca Machel, who was represented at the occasion, noted that there was the need for African nations to work collectively in bringing about a transformed, and inclusive financial sector, capable of ensuring that more business operators on the continent, particularly, the women gain access to finance.

“On behalf of the Trust and New Faces New Voices, I would like to thank you all for coming together over the next two days to celebrate women and the central role that they play in driving Africa`s economy.

“Women have been participating in the economy despite significant and sometimes overwhelming challenges. This has to change. If we as a continent are to succeed in bringing about the financial and economic sustainability of Africa –not for just now, but future generations, then all role players need to work collectively to bring about a transformed financial sector.

“I would also like to acknowledge the women entrepreneurs who have worked hard to showcase their work and products in the Women Enterprise Exhibition taking place alongside the launch. I urge all present to meaningfully engage with each of the business women and together find solutions towards a transformed and inclusive financial and business ecosystem” she pointed.

Also, in her address, Amina Na Madi Sambo, wife of former Vice-President, who is the grand patron of the Nigeria `s chapter of the NGO, expressed support for the vision of the founder of the NGO and promised to continue to give it all her support.

She explained that the financial commitment which she has being making in the past towards the growth and development of the group was as a result of her believe in the vision of its founder, as well as the goals of the group.

In the same vein, Aishatu Debola Aminu revealed that the NGO was established to galvanize the creative entrepreneur energy of African women so as to make them an active player in the economic development of the continent.

She commended those who made it possible for the Nigeria chapter of the group to be inaugurated, assuring that the group will rise up to the occasion of being a voice for the Nigerian women, and ensured their inclusive access to finance.