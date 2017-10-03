Experts say heavy rains, floods pose health hazards

Experts say heavy rains and floods have caused significant damages and pose appreciable health hazards in many parts of Nigeria.

The pattern of heavy rain at the end of rainy season has caused most rivers to overflow their banks in different states, such as Lagos, Benue, Kogi and Niger. In some of these states rainfall extremes have destroyed farmlands, displaced over 100,000 people, spreading infections that pose health hazards and disrupted means of livelihood with socio-economic impacts.

Since 2012, both the number of floods and casualties has been worsening. These disastrous floods have affected 30 states including Benue with over 300 people dead and around two million were displaced across the country.

“More than 100,000 people have fled their homes because of major flooding in the central state of Benue in Nigeria. We will surmount this disaster, and, working with the state government, bring succour and relief to all affected persons and communities” President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted August 31.

In addition to the displacements and socio-economic impacts, experts have raised alarm on the health hazards of flooding in Africa’s most populous nation.

Larne Yusuf a medical practitioner based in Lagos stated that the trend of flooding over the years is already causing a lot of health hazards in Nigeria where residents of major cities in the country are facing problems of blocked sewerage, water logging, and contaminated water.

“Rainy season is the time when contagious diseases are on the rise. Viral infections usually spread when the rains come. Common diseases associated with the rainy season include cold, influenza, food infection and water borne infections such as diarrhoea, cholera” said Larne on a phone interview.

Similarly, Ojo Sikiru a Lagos-based medical practitioner said some simple precautions can go a long way in keeping the family healthy during the rainy season.

“In most cases these diseases are fortunately preventable if individuals adopt some simple precautions and health measures; it can help people stay safe from disease during these rainy season’’ Sikiru said.

Sikiru pointed out that water is useful, it expels all harmful toxins from our body, so it also dangerous when you drink contaminated water.

“It contains certain organisms which are responsible for the spread of certain diseases like cholera, typhoid, malaria, dysentery, diarrhoea and fever”

“The core reason for these diseases is the contamination of fresh water and the usage of this contaminated water for drinking, cooking, bathing and washing purposes,” Sikiru said.

According to report on twitter 46 million Nigerians stool in public and this season, cities like Lagos state is experiencing floods so also is predicted across several Nigerian States.

Also recently there was a report from Lagos state government confirming two death and 25 quarantined, suspecting diarrhoeal

Doyin Odubanjo, chairman, Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter said some of these infections from contaminated water can be prevent if water used for any purpose is sterilised well before it is used.

“Good sanitation, people should not allow the faecal matters to come into contact with water sources” Doyin said.

Doyin further said that in the case of flood affected areas, with the report of 46 million Nigerians stooling in public, it is the duty of health practitioners, the environmentalist as well as government officials to make sure people use proper toilets.

However, awareness about the dangerous effects of dirty environments, the need of drainage not to be close around any water sources and if there is any leakage of toilets, it should be immediately repaired.

Recently the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) released a statement, advising that precautionary measures should be taken by Nigerians. “To reduce the spread of infectious diseases such as cholera, dysentery, typhoid fever and poliomyelitis; and vector-borne diseases such as malaria and yellow fever during flooding

“Do not drink flood water, or use it to wash dishes, brush teeth, or wash/prepare food; communities should ensure chlorination of the public source of water supply; ensure proper disposal of waste and clearing of sewage; wash your hands frequently with soap and clean water.

“There is an increased risk of contamination of water supply, and contact with contaminated flood which supports the transmission of infectious diseases and can lead to outbreaks. Flood also provides breeding ground for disease vectors.

The symptoms of this disease include headache, flu like symptoms, vomiting, meningitis, renal failure and damage to the liver among others.

ANTHONIA OBOKOH