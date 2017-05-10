Export Processing terminals key to global competitiveness – NEPC

Olusegun Awolowo, the executive director of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), said establishment of export processing terminals will significantly make Nigerian goods competitive in the international market.

Awolowo stated this in Lagos at a one-day business forum on export logistics organized by the NEPC in collaboration with Acessport, a private service provider.

The NEPC chief stated that the council have resolved to encourage private investors, through Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), to invest in export warehouses and logistic services. This, he said, is part of measures aimed at enabling export of goods and services from Nigeria to the international market within the time frame required and without compromising the quality of the products.

“This will impact positively on the efforts of the Council at diversifying the economy, reduce the cost of doing business and promote non-oil export trade which are in line with the Federal Government’s programme of diversifying the economy and increasing Nigeria’s ranking on Ease of Doing Business Index,” Awolowo said.

he also noted that the facility would encourage informal exporters to formalize their export business as well as assist in the collation of statistical figures for use by Government and business concerns.

He further commended the efforts of Accessport Nigeria Limited in providing the facility which is domiciled at the Lilypond Terminal, Ijora, Lagos. The facility would provide exporters the much-needed export infrastructural facility needed to execute their transactions successfully and efficiently at a reduced cost and time thus increasing their competitiveness in the international market.

The NEPC boss said this would also ensure compliance with the current directive of the government to complete all export transactions within 48 hours .

On the business forum, Awolowo observed that it was a veritable platform for sensitizing the various export groups and regulatory agencies on the opportunities available for exporters in handling their business activities from the receipt of the export goods at the warehouse in the terminal, inspection and documentation procedures to stuffing of containers for final shipment, all handled in one location.

“Undoubtedly, this facility would provide a one–stop shop for export processing and logistics services,” Awolowo said.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Accessport, Las Ali-Shobande said statistics show that over 2.3 million tonnes of non-oil products are exported annually.

He opined that these figures could only grow if the right logistics are put in place. He also noted that there was need to support the sector by providing appropriate platform to enhance a seamless logistics service for a sustainable economic growth.