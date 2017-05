L-r: Orode Doherty, country director Africare Nigeria; Nigel Cookey-Gam, manager Government Business Relations, ExxonMobil; Victoria Uno George, deputy director, Co-Curricular Secondary School Education Board, and Ozemoya Okordion, advisor Business and Government Relations, ExxonMobil, during the soft launch of Power Forward year four event in Abuja.

ExxonMobil, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the international NGO Africare have launched a youth development program partnership in Abuja. The project, known as NBA Power Forward, focuses on developing life skills and raising public health awareness among high school youth. According to the partners, Power Forward program would teach and mentor 300 students from…