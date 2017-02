Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, a subsidiary of United States-based ExxonMobil, announced the appointment of Paul McGrath as the new Chairman and Managing Director effective March 1, 2017 on Friday. McGrath will succeed Mr. Nolan O’Neal, who has elected to retire after 34 years of service, according to a statement signed by the company’s Manager, Media…



