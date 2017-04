The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed the sum of N466.93bn to the three tiers of government in March 2017 from the revenue generated in February 2017. This was derived from the recent report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The report further explained that the amount disbursed comprised of N290.16bn from the…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.