Face your fears and do it anyway – Ijeoma

Realising in her 2nd year in medical school that she wasn’t wired to be a doctor, Ijeoma Ndukwe-Egwuronu, always desired to do business and started off with a high-earned fashion retail business but today, she is the MD/CEO of Bubez Foods, a food processing and packaging company meeting international standards. She speaks with KEMI AJUMOBI on her passion for her business and more. Excerpts.

Growing up

I grew up in a loving family with 5 sisters and a brother and it has really gone a lot way in shaping who I am today. My father was a strict disciplinarian and that made us value based people. My mother even though a high ranking civil servant, tried her hands on a lot of things to earn extra income. She got her B.Sc and her Masters degree while I was already in the University; she’s a pure definition of a strong woman. Her mantra is ‘Peace at all cost’, all these went a long way in shaping who I am as an individual.

Bubez Foods

I was in fashion retail business which looking back was more of a hobby than an actual business. I knew nothing about cash flow and the basic essentials of running a business so I wasn’t growing financially. I did this for 8 years and in 2012 trying to earn more income for financial stability, I thought about pap in my quiet time with God. I have 3 kids and until they are 2 years of age their staple is pap. I realised there were families who weren’t taking pap anymore because of the processing hassle and would buy from the road side sellers for hygiene reasons. I decided to bridge the gap by selling pap in a hygienic and convenient way. This began the Bubez Foods journey.

Bubez pap variants

They include Bubez Pap Mixed Grains Paste Strawberry Flavour, Bubez Pap Mixed Grains Paste with Ginger, Bubez Pap Mixed Grains Paste with Vanilla Flavour, Bubez Pap mixed Grains Paste with Groundnut, Bubez Pap Mixed Grains Paste with Soybeans, Bubez Pap Mixed Grains Paste and Bubez Pap Yellow Corn Paste.

Women empowerment

This can’t be overemphasised, a financially empowered woman is an asset to her home rather than a burden. I believe that marriage is a partnership. Empowering a girl child academically is empowering her to freedom of choice, I run an online business school with students across the world just from content I have in my area of expertise.

Challenges starting up and success story so far

Firstly, I have no regrets. The challenges are ongoing. Doing business in Nigeria is chaotic, from energy problems to bottle necks from government agencies, the list is endless. I believe that as is often said that success is a journey not a destination, my vision for my business is to raise IPO and sell and until I get there, it’ll be Aluta Continua…but suffice to say that a business that was started in the kitchen and has grown to a full-fledged factory with 22 staff and selling across 14 states in Nigeria, we are on the right path.

Your passion

I’m passionate about inspiring and teaching women that they can be their best in all that they’ve chosen to do. I hold free Instagram live classes on entrepreneurship, where we have over 500 viewers at a time. I speak on different platforms inspiring others with my own story. I have had 2 free events in the past where I had other speakers come to speak to a total of approximately 150 women. I am passionate about my little baby, my online business school, I am passionate about Bubez Centre for Business Development, where I teach entrepreneurship with focus on Business Sustainability and I have both male and female students across all walks of life.

Be good at what you do

You can be a great career woman, everyone doesn’t have to be an entrepreneur. Focus on personal development and excel at your job, Just be you and do you.

Women supporting women

I’m a bit too focused on the work I have at hand to be on the lookout for who is supporting or who is not. I don’t believe in excuses, my latest quote is “Life is the only party where you’re not served an appetiser you’re served the main dish straight away, no time for a pity party”.

Advice to women

Believe in yourself and trust the process. It’s a journey not a destination. Face your fears and just do it anyway. If you fail, stand up, dust yourself up and keep trying.

Front burner

For me, it is selling Bubez Foods at a very valuable price. I’m a business starter, I grow it from an idea to a brand and I leave the stage.

Final words

Living a purposeful life and a value based business is basically what this journey is about. Define what success means to you and follow your path.