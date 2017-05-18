Facility managers make case for maintenance budgets in FG’s Capex funding

Worried by poor handling of both governmental and private infrastructural facilities across the country, facility managers in Nigeria are currently making a case for the budgetary provision for maintenance budgets, supporting capital expenditure budgets in the country.

This, they say, would enable government and other public sector managers reap adequate benefits from the ‎billions of naira spent on public infrastructural facilities,without it losing worth or value overtime.

Apart from the budgetary provisions for maintenance of public infrastructure,facility managers are also pulling their membership together, to enable them strategically engage the government on issues affecting maintenance and general facility management in the country.

Stephen Jagun, the ‎Steering Committee chairman for the facility management initiative, said at the World Facility Management commemorative event on Wednesday, that the members are focused on developing capacity and growing the professional status of members.

“The focus is to ensure that everyone in the profession develops capacity in the profession, develops the economy, and ensures there is a positive experience from people whose ‎facilities are managed,” he said.

Furthermore, Paul Erubami, a key member of the facility management initiative, explains that the focus of the group is to pull members together and ensure they abide by global best practices.

“We want to galvanise our members to work with globally acceptably norms. We are working also to ensure we abide by global best practices .We are focused on building capacity and inculcating global best practices,”

Speaking further, Collins Osaimen, a certified facility manager,”‎It is worrisome that there is no maintenance budget for Captial Expenditure in the country . It is worrisome that we had to shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe Internation Airport recently,which is due largely to poor maintenance culture of the facility and if we are not careful, it could happen again.”

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA