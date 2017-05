The Federal Government, through the Fadama III Additional Financing AF Programme, has provided support for 14,495 tomato, sorghum and rice farmers in Kano State. Shuaibu Suleiman, Kano State Fadama Project Coordinator, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday. Suleiman said that 14,495 farmers from Kano had…