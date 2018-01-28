Falconets dismantle South Africa’s Basetsana to book France 2018  World Cup ticket

A brace each from Gift Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo earned Nigeria’s U-20 girls, Falconets a 6-0 win over South Africa’s Basetsana on Saturday and a place at the 9th FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The visitors famously launched into war songs on arrival in Nigeria during the week, pledging to cancel the two –goal deficit inflicted on them in Polokwane in the first leg. But Gift Monday opened the floodgates as early as the 5th minute and the Basetsana never found a way into the game.

Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo got the goals in the first leg in Polokwane, and it was typical Ajibade who doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 21st minute before Imo made it 3-0 only five minute later.

Ajibade made it four in the 32nd minute, and Monday got her brace seven minutes later as Basetsana crumbled to a 0-5 situation before half time.

Imo got her own brace in the 73rd minute to wrap up the evening, two minutes after Monday was expelled for a second bookable offence after a foul on a South African opponent.

Victory ensured Nigeria maintained her record of qualifying for every edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, since it was launched as an U-19 competition in Canada 16 years ago.

The 9th FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals will hold in France 7th – 26th August 2018.

Anthony Nlebem