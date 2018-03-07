FEC to approve funds for striking Varsity workers Wednesday – Ngige

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment on Tuesday assured the striking Non-Teaching staff of Federal Universities that Federal Executive Council (FEC) would approve the payment of funds at its Wednesday meeting.

Ngige gave the assurance at a conciliatory meeting held with the leadership of the three striking unions, namely: Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) National Association of Academic Technologists(NAAT) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

The unions had on the 4th December, 2017 embarked on nationwide strike to protest the allocation of 11% of the total sum of N23 billion released by Federal Government to the Non-Teaching staff while Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) got 89% of the total allocation.

The unions under the aegis of Joint Action Committee (JAC) chaired by Samson Ugwoke, had protested against he lopsidedness in the disbursement of the fund.

Speaking at a reconvened conciliatory meeting held in Abuja, Ngige who pleaded with the three unions urged them to consider the plight of the students and return to work while the government address their demands.

The meeting which had the leadership of the unions and the officials of the Federal Ministry of Education in attendance deliberated exhaustively on all the outstanding issues raised by the unions.

Ngige recounted steps already taken by the current administration to permanently resolve all outstanding matters that disrupt academic activities in the universities as well as the measures being taken at present to settle the trade dispute with the Joint Action Committee and appealed to them to call off the strike.

While giving update on the stance of the striking unions, Samson Ugwoke, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee and National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), disclosed that the strike continues until government comes out with substantial offer.

He added that the leadership of the three unions will re-convene on Wednesday at the NAAT secretariat to take a position on the strike.

He said the Minister of Labour has assured them that they will be informed of what the government is approving to meet the workers demand after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

He added that the figure from the government will be presented to the NEC for consideration, saying if members decided to suspend the strike, it will be suspended.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja