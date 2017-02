The Federal Executive Council has approved the Economic Recovery Growth Plan which will be launched later this month. Minister of Budget and National Planning Udoma Udoma, who briefed journalists after the council meeting which lasted over seven hours, said government has already started implementing the plan but was waiting to put it in one document….



