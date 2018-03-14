FEC approves Jare dam contract variation to N11billion

Federal Executive Council ( FEC), has approved variation of the Jare dam project cost from N3b to N11b with a mandate to complete the project within 36 months.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu stated this while briefing State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Jera water dam, located in Bakori local government of Katsina state, was first awarded in 2005 at the cost of N3b, but was later abandoned

The Jare community had protested the non- completion of the dam for several years.

Speaking on construction of modular refineries and their impact on the economy, Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, said the refineries are not designed to provide all the solution to the nation’s product needs.

The Minister who was briefing on the activities of his Ministry, noted that the refineries are built to will produce an average between 2000 and 5000 maybe 10,000 at most capacity per refinery, adding that “Nigeria ‘s consumption is about 630,000 barrels per day, that is not the essence of modular”



Tony Ailemen, Abuja