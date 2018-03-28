FEC awards N25b Road and Aircraft fire prevention contracts

The Federal Executive Council, Wednesday approved a total of N25.07b contracts for the rehabilitation of the Sagamu- Ikorodu road and for the design, manufacture and installation of fully automated fire and smoke aircraft training simulator.

The Ministers of Information, Lai Mohammed and his Aviation counterpart, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lai Mohammed who briefed on behalf of Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said FEC approved the rehabilitation of Ikorodu – Shagamu road in Lagos State at the sum of N20, 845,336. 214.

Government said the contract is significant in the it will reduce road accidents and loss of lives, hitherto encountered by commuters who use the road.

” Of course, it will also reduce travel time and operating cost for transporters and commuters, and more importantly, it will enhance the movement of petroleum and agricultural products and also facilitate other commercial activities”

The popular Mosinmi deport of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), a major fuel distribution deport is also located along the road.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika also announced that Council approved the award of a contract for the design, manufacture and installation of fully automated fire and smoke aircraft training simulator at a total cost of N4,233.756bn.

He disclosed that hitherto, such training programs were done in Cameroon, adding that ” Nigeria cannot afford to depend on a foreign country for such sensitive training programs.

“The fire fighting equipment is extremely very important because when we came into government in 2015, l found myself approving several hundreds of thousands of dollars for our fire fighters to go to Cameroon to get trained for proficiency in fire fighting and come back to fight fire in Nigeria with 30 airports”

“We cannot continue to depend on a neighbouring country to learn how to fight fire. So, we conceptualized and developed the project”

He disclosed that both the Federal fire service, state governments and anybody can leverage on the equipment to fight fire.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja