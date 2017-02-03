Fed Poly, Ede denies discriminating against Osun indigenes

The management of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun, has denied allegations that the institution discriminates against indigenes of the state in employment and admission of students.

Arthur Aja, the Deputy Rector (Academics) of the polytechnic, made the statement in respect of a petition against the school before the State House of Assembly Committee on Education in Osogbo.

Aja said contrary to claims in the petition, 65 per cent of staff of the polytechnic were from Osun.

He said the Federal Character Commission queried the institution for not reflecting Federal Character Principle in its employment.

“We were even lambasted by the Federal Character Commission for not reflecting the Federal Character Principle in the employment, that is, we have more staff from the state than other states,” he added.

Aja said it would be unfair for anyone to say that the majority of the staff in the institution were non-indigenes of Osun.

Responding to issues on the admission of students, Caroline Adewusi, the Deputy Rector (Administration), said the institution usually followed the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board admission guidelines.

Adewusi said there was no time a qualified indigene of the state applied for admission to the polytechnic and was rejected.

Abiodun Awolola, the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, said the management of the institution was summoned based on a petition written against it on employment and admission.

Awolola said the explanation given by the management was clear but asked the school to avail the assembly with its staff nominal role.