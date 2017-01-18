Female writers telling the American immigrant story differently

America has been lauded as the land of opportunity for centuries and many immigrants have embraced the pursuit of the American dream. These five female writers borrow from their immigration experience and create riveting narratives that resonate with readers worldwide.

Jhumpa Lahiri

Born in London, but raised in the United States of America by Indian parents, Jhumpa knows first-hand what it means to be an immigrant. The Interpreter of Maladies, a collection of short stories and the 2000 Pulitzer Prize winning book, weaved stories of the complexities in the lives of first and second generation Indian immigrants. Her first novel, The Namesake was adapted for screen and told an emotional, but poignant story. Jhumpa has gone on to publish another collection of short stories, Unaccustomed Earth and her second novel, The Lowland since then. Ties to family, culture, and assimilating into American living as individuals and families are recurring themes in her body of work.

Edwidge Danticat

Haiti was home to Edwidge for more than a decade before she was reunited with her parents in Brooklyn. They had emigrated years earlier to create a better life for the family. From her early writing years, Edwidge Danticat sought to understand the relevance of her two identities and this gave birth to the hybrid of Haitian-American perspective she gives to her stories. More than 15 essays, novels, and short story collections later, Edwidge Danticat continues to lend a voice to issues affecting her country of birthplace while creating unforgettable narratives. Krik? Krak!, The Farming of Bones, The Dew Breaker, and Brother I’m Dying form a formidable introduction to this 47 year old author’s repertoire.

NoViolet Bulawayo

We Need New Names is NoViolet Bulawayo’s debut novel that was well received in literary circles. This novel won the inaugural Etisalat Prize for Literature and was shortlisted for the prestigious Manbooker Prize. Set in Zimbabwe, No Violet’s country of birth, the story follows a group of young children determined to be happy in a poverty stricken, disease ridden, and violence inflicting Zimbabwean shanty. One of the children joins her aunt in Detroit and comes to see that even a country like the United States of America has her fair share of issues. NoViolet Bulawayo’s ability to infuse laughter and joy into a seemingly hopeless predicament is noteworthy and readers gain an insight into the perspective of the American dream through the eyes of a Zimbabwean child.

Chimamanda Adichie

Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie published two novels, Purple Hibiscus and Half of a Yellow Sun before her collection of short stories, The Thing Around Your Neck. In this collection, she explores among other themes, the struggle to obtain an American visa as a Nigerian and a wife’s dilemma when her arranged husband shuns his Nigerian identity in the United States of America and encourages her to do the same. However, Americanah is Chimamanda’s largest contribution to the American immigrant story as it follows Ifemelu, a Nigerian emigrant in love with race, politics, and natural hair. The backdrop is a love story, but the underlying issues addressed are timely and inclusive in discussions on identity and migration.

Imbolo Mbue