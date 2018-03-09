Festival of trophies as Bundesliga trophy arrives Nigeria

It’s a trophy fiesta in Nigeria as the Bundesliga trophy arrives just as the FIFA World Cup departed Abuja for Lagos. Football fans in Nigeria, especially supporters of German top side and current Bundesliga tittle holders FC Bayern Munich are in for a show as the Bundesliga trophy goes on display in Abuja courtesy of FC Bayern and StarTimes Nigeria.

StarTimes had last week announced plans to entertain subscribers and followers of the Bundesliga with an open viewing of the trophy in Abuja on Saturday, 10th March.

The trophy viewing is part of activities scheduled to mark the final ceremony of the ongoing FC Bayern youth cup, which commenced in January of which StarTimes is a sponsor.

“The trophy will be on display at Aduvie International School in Jahi District, Abuja from 11am till about 3pm during which fans can take pictures, videos and interact with some FC Bayern legends who will be present at the event” said Qasim Elegbede, Brand and Marketing Director at StarTimes.

He added that “This is the first time ever the trophy is coming to Nigeria and we are very much excited to be a part of it. Followership of the Bundesliga in Nigeria is improving and this activity is to further engage the fans, partners, sports journalists and every football lover to a nice football moment” he concluded.

The trophy departs Nigeria on Sunday, for a similar activity at the finals of the Youth Cup Tournament Singapore.

Anthony Nlebem