FG approves increase in tomato tariff, introduces incentives for local production

To boost local production of tomato, Nigeria’s Government has approved the increase in tariffs on the importation of tomato paste in to the country. It has also introduced tax holidays for local production amongst other incentives.

As part of approved measures and incentives to boost year round local production of tomato, the Federal Executive Council approved the removal of tariff on the importation of Green House Equipment and the increase in tariff on paste and powder as well as the finished product to discourage importation.

Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh told newsmen at the post FEC briefing that Nigerians who want to go into exclusive year round tomato production can now import green house equipment at no cost.

Elizabeth Archibong