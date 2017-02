Federal Government has approved N650 billion for social and infrastructural development programmes. Zainab Ahmed, minister of state for budget and planning, disclosed this Monday, saying this was part of 2017 budget aimed at revamping the country’s economy. Ahmed, while delivering her speech in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, during a North Central town hall meeting ‎for…



