FG awards scholarship to three students up to PhD

The Federal Government has awarded scholarship up to PhD to three Nigerian Students who came on top at the 2018, 774 Young Nigerian Scientists presidential Award.

President Mohammed Buhari awarded the scholarship at the opening ceremony of Science, Technology and Innovation Expo’2018 in Abuja on 5th March, 2018.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo awarded the scholarship while presenting the presidential award to Idakwaoji Daniel Omonufrom FCT who came 1st ; Ajisafe Solomon from Ogun State who came 2nd; and Akingbulugbe Oluwatobiloba from Ondo state who came third.

He noted that the Federal government is set to strengthen human innovation by partnering with Bank of Industry (BON)to set up six technological hubs in each geographical zone and build six Universities, one in each zone to fast-track the development of indigenous technology.

The president said that Nigeria is a land thirsty for innovation, and promised to support the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to play its important function of creating the enabling environment for technological innovation and development.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said recent global events had shown that countries who heeded the injunctions of the creator by placing science and technology at the center of their development efforts have grown to become prosperous and powerful .

He added that Nigeria has the human resources that will help her surpass the achievement of advanced nations of if it can break new frontiers that to create and nurture a better future for generations yet unborn.

“ I believe that with our huge population and vast natural resources , if we remain determined and focused, we can utilized the power of science and technology to become technological leader in Africa and hence play a leading role in the global battle against poverty , diseases and illiteracy” he said

Onu noted that with more hands on deck, Nigeria can build stronger family that will be united in the common pursuit of deepening the depth and broadening the reach of science, technology and innovation in her economic diversification process, especially in the fast changing world.

The Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation Boss Mustapher said that the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology is putting Nigeria on the map of greatness by bringing innovation and creativity in the development of Science and Technology.

The Director of Science and Technology, Ekanem Udo, in his opening remarks said the Expo was expected to bring inventors and investor together for the purpose of commercialization.