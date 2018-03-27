FG declares Friday,Monday public holiday

The Nigerian Government has declared 30th march and April 2, as public holiday, to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau made this known in a statement by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Julie Ejiofor.

“The Federal Government has declared Friday, 30th March and Monday 2nd April, 2018 as Public holidays to mark the Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.”he said.

Dambazau, called on Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to employ the spiritual ethos of Easter, which include love, peace, and sacrifice, in contributing to the unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He also urged Nigerians to remain supportive of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

He implored all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

Stella Enenche, Abuja