FG decries over N6 trillion spent on Importation of goods

The Federal Government had on Thursday decried over N6 trillion spent on importation of goods and services that can be locally produced, stating that Nigeria is no longer a safe haven for such kinds of importation.

“In 2015 alone, over N6.7 trillion was spent on Importation of goods and services the nation can produce locally.N1.09 trillion was reportedly spent on imported foods and drinks, N1.5 trillion on spare parts;N123.01 billion on shoes and clothes,and N399 billion on household items”Aisha Abubakar,the Minister of state for Industry,Trade and Investment said at the National Press Launch of the Campaign for Patronage of Made-in-Nigeria Products held on Thursday in Abuja.

‎Speaking along the same vein, Okechukwu Enelemah, the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment on Thursday said the federal government has been working tirelessly to ensure Nigeria is not a safe haven for importation of products that could be locally produced,stating that,’Never again shall Nigeria be a dumping ground for imported products’

‎He also informed that the federal government has been engaging the organised Private sector accordingly,to ensure that their concerns are adequately addressed.

‎He said,”The Presidential enabling business Council has been working assiduously to address bottlenecks for industrialists in the country.The MSME council has also been moving round the country to address challenges of the small scale industrialists.Business registration processes,access to finance,and registration of their business with agencies such as NAFDAC, SON are adequately being addressed.

Also speaking, Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information said the federal government would also expand the campaign for the Made in Nigeria Products to other parts of the country such as Kano, Aba,and other key commercial cities.

According to him,”The Present administration is keen on encouraging made in Nigeria products and services,and had gone a step further to address constraints by local industries throught the MSME clinics”

He further encouraged Nigerians to buy into the federal government’s plan on made-in-Nigeria products,arguing that it is the only way jobs would be created for Nigerian youths, in addition to addressing job exports to other parts of the world.