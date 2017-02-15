FG should encourage girls to study STEM -Director

Adeneye Talabi, a Director in the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, has urged the Federal Government to encourage girls to study Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Talabi, who is the Head of the Department of Technology Acquisition and Assessment of the ministry, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, such an effort will improve the attitude of girls and women toward STEM for them to take their rightful place in leadership like in other countries, especially the developed ones.

“A lot needs to be done by the federal, state and local governments to encourage the girl child to embrace and imbibe the culture of science and technology as a way of living right from infancy to adulthood.

“Special incentive and inducement must be given to increase the number of girls that enrol for science and technology and bridge the gap which is very wide now,” he said.

Talabi also urged parents to encourage their daughters to see sciences as a good part of life.

“If they do not see anything good in science and technology they will not have reasons to embrace it. So, mothers have to school their daughters to understand and accept that STEM and science related courses are not difficult.

“If their interest is aroused from childhood by parents, they will be able to contribute meaningfully when they grow up,” he said.

The director, however, said that encouraging female children in STEM should not be an excuse to ignore the male ones.

According to him, if children are guided on the path of STEM, they will not depart from it.

He regretted that Nigeria could not take part in celebrating the International Day of Girls and Women in Science on Feb. 11.

“The event was celebrated world-wide; unfortunately Nigeria was not among countries that really observed and celebrated the event effectively because the proportion of the women in science is far too low.

“We are yet to attain the requisite ratio of men to women in STEM going by the number of registered male students compared to that of female students,” Talabi said.

The United Nations General Assembly declared February 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls.

It also aims to further the achievement global gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.