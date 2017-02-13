FG to establish military industrial complex in Kaduna

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali made the announcement on Monday in Abuja, while declaring open the 1st organised Nigerian Army “Research and Innovation summit.’’

The minister also said his ministry would soon organise a “National Conference on Defence’’ industrialisation in the country that would attract both local and international stakeholders.

According to Dan-Ali, the stakeholders are expected to brainstorm and come up with a road map that will guide the successful take off of the military industrial complex.

“Similarly, the Ministry of Defence is also working on partnership between the Defence Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and some foreign original equipment manufacturers.

“This is with a view to launching a pilot production line of some fast moving arms/ammunition for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Through this effort, Nigeria will save its hard earned foreign exchange.

“So far, countries like Poland, Turkey, South Africa, Pakistan and India have visited Nigeria for that purpose,’’ Dan-Ali said.

The minister noted that innovation was key to “unlocking the doors to future technological and economic growth.’’

According to him, in the 21st century, any organisation which does not have innovation embedded in their planning process, product or service delivery will be far behind their contemporaries.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai noted that warfare was becoming increasingly complex due to changes in the nature of threats and advancement in technology.

Buratai said that owing to this, armies across the world were continuously engaged in research and innovations to enable them surmount emerging security challenges.

“The Nigerian Army recognises these changes and therefore seeks to develop local capacity for an enduring research and innovation process that will enhance its operations.

“Our experience in the North East and other theatres of operation has helped us draw useful lesson which have shaped the ongoing transformation process of the Nigerian Army aimed at developing and sustaining the right combat power for a professionally responsive force.

“We also learnt the hard lessons of over reliance on foreign equipment and spare which was a huge set back in the initial states of our operations,’’ Buratai said.

He revealed that following his initiative since he assumed duty in July, 2015, 178 armed fighting vehicles of various types had been refurbished by the Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers nationwide.

“These were the weapons and equipment operated by well trained, dedicated and motivated officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army that turned the tide of operations in the North East in our favour,’’ the army chief said.

He said the summit is expected to explore ways of building on existing efforts to meet the army’s operational needs in areas of equipment, logistics and administration.

The theme of the summit was: “Research and Innovation: Developing Synergy with Indigenous Institutions for Enhanced Capacity in the Nigerian Army.’’