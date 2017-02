… as company to supply 360,000 tons of urea in 2017 Presidential Committee on Fertilizer Initiative (PCFI) has expressed satisfaction with the participation of Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited (IEFCL), Port Harcourt, in a programme aimed at supplying NPK fertilizer to farmers nationwide at cheap price. Chairman of the committee, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.