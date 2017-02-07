FG Inaugurates committee to address maternal,new born concerns

Osagie Enahire, the Minister of State for Health, has on Monday in Abuja inaugurated committees towards improving the quality of healthcare for mothers, new-borns and children in the country.

The Committee is expected to drive the process of improving the quality of health care for mothers, new-borns and children in a coordinated manner.

The minister said in a statement that Nigeria was one of the first wave of countries to be part of the network to improve quality of healthcare among other countries.

He reiterated that Nigeria’s support of the World Health Organisation vision where ‘every pregnant woman and new-born receives quality healthcare throughout, childbirth and the postnatal period’ as a country.

He pointed out that the Federal Government was committed towards developing health care strategies and plan in line with WHO‘s recommendation.

He reassured that with the calibre of members in the steering and technical committees, Nigeria could make progress in reducing maternal, new-born and child deaths.

The members of the steering committee are Minister of Health, Minister of State for Health, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Minister of Finance, H Minister of Agriculture ,Minister of Education, Minister of water resources , Minister of Environment, Minister of Information and Culture, Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Health, Director, Department of Health Services, Director, Family Health Department, Director, Health Planning Research and Statistics, Executive Secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme, Director – General, NAFDAC,HMH –STA,HMSH/TA, PSH/STA, Country Representative ,WHO and Secretariat- Department of Family Health.

The Terms of Reference of the Steering Committee:

To provide high level leadership for coordination of quality of care (QoC) interventions for Reproductive, Maternal, New-born, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) in Nigeria

To oversee partners and donors mapping, identify and mobilize resources from Global and local partners for implementation of the national RMNCAH QoC roadmap and operational plan,

To provide high level support to the WHO – led RMNCAH QoC network and implementation of the operational plan at country level,

To provide overall guidance and approve action plans for the implementation of the national quality of care presented by the quality of care technical committee on RMNCAH,

To conduct high level advocacy on the improvement of quality of care in health facilities to all states of the federation, among others.