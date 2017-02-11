FG lauds Huawei’s humanitarian gesture to IDPs

… urges other corporates to emulate gesture

Federal Government has lauded the humanitarian gesture of Huawei Technologies in reaching out to vulnerable Nigerians in various internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps, while urging other corporate entities in the country to emulate such gesture.

Abdulrahman Dambazau, minister of interior, made the disclosure when he received gift items meant for the IDPs presented by the officials of Huawei Technologies Limited in Abuja on Friday.

The ‎presented items include: 2,300 bags of 25kg of rice; 200 cartons of Spagetti; 200 cartons of macaroni; 60 bags of 50kg of sugar, and 20 litres of 50 cartons of oil.

Dambazzau, who lauded the gesture, said, “This is a humanitarian gesture beyond Corporate Social responsibility for those who are vulnerable particularly women and children, who are forcefully displaced as a result of crisis particularly in the Boko Haram ravaged North-East part of the country.”

According to Dambazzau, “This gesture of relief materials would no doubt assist those in IDP Camps. We have very much concerns about their conditions, and of course, we are happy that ‎a lot of people had recognised that the burden of handling the situation of rehabilitating those affected by the activities of the insurgents cannot be left in the hands of the government alone, we therefore call for more support from other corporate bodies and even private individuals.”

In his remark, Martin Zhong, deputy managing director of Huawei Technologies, said, “From last year, we see from the news that many people are displaced in North East even there is news that some displaced persons are dead as a result of starvation and poor health conditions.”

He noted that Huawei in response to the plight of the displaced and as a company who had been doing business here for more than 15 years, would like to extend our deep commitment to ‎Nigeria by standing by her in her time of need.

Meanwhile, available records has shown that Nigeria has more than 2 million people displaced by the activities of the insurgents, in addition to refugees who are also in the neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Niger and Chad,‎ prompting various kinds of interventions by various United Nation agencies and other global bodies.