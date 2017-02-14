FG must offer work to illegal refiners to reach peace – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said on Tuesday that the federal government needs to offer job opportunities for illegal refiners in the Niger Delta to help achieve peace there.

He stated this during a visit to Rivers state, part of the Delta region.

“Our approach to that is that we must engage them (illegal refiners) by establishing modular refineries so that they can participate in legal refineries,” he said.

“We have recognised that young men must be properly engaged,” he added.