FG orders 5,000 made-in-Aba conference bags

Federal Government has placed an order for 5,000 pieces of conference bags for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to be produced by artisans in Aba, Abia State, Henry Ikoh, state commissioner for industry and technology, has said.

The news was announced when Uchenna Ekwekwo, chairman of Bag Makers Association of Aba, paid a courtesy visit to the commissioner in his office in Umuahia, Tuesday.

Ikoh said the vision of the present administration to industrialise Aba was yielding positive result as federal agencies could now patronise made-in-Aba products.

The commissioner further said that made-in-Aba products could now compete with goods produced elsewhere in the world. He thanked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for giving him a free hand to lead the Abia industrialisation project, urging indigenes of the state to support the administration’s drive. He also urged the chairman of the bag makers association to ensure that standard already put in place is maintained.

Ikoh, who is an industrialist, charged the association to ensure that only members who have cued into the Umunnato Leather Garment and Shoe Industrial Cluster, were prequalified to produce the conference bags for the ICPC, pointing out that the order placed by the Federal Government through his ministry would be on a regular basis.

Handing over the order for the 5000 conference bags to Ekwekwo, the commissioner charged the association to deliver the product within the stipulated time.

Receiving the order, Ekwekwo thanked the commissioner for facilitating the job and promised that the order would be delivered at a record time and with the desired quality and standard.

He also commended Governor Ikpeazu for creating an enabling business environment in Aba in particular and Abia in general.