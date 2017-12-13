FG, PENGASSAN meet Thursday over strike threat

The reconciliatory meeting between Federal Government and oil workers over the planned nationwide strike action, is to hold tomorrow, Thursday, 14th December, 2017.

Francis Olabode Johnson, President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) who confirmed this in response to BusinessDay’s inquiry explained that the “meeting has been rescheduled till tomorrow (Thursday) by 11am in the Ministry.”

The Association which issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Federal Government threatened that the industrial action will culminate in the shutting down all oil and gas installations, including disruptions to fuel supply and distribution, across the country effective Monday

December 18, 2017.

The planned nationwide industrial action was aimed at addressing the unfair labour practices allegedly perpetuated by some indigenous oil and gas companies and marginal field operators by relevant agencies of government.

Lumumba Okugbawa, PENGASSAN who spoke on the communique issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of October 13, 2017 held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, frowned at the anti-labour practices of some indigenous oil and gas companies and marginal field operators, including the termination of the employment of any workers who indicated willingness to belong to the union.

He further alleged that oil workers who were threatened and compelled to disown the union by the company were treated as slave workers within their own country.

“The case of Neconde Energy Ltd (of Nestoil Group of companies) is particularly worrisome as the issue of dignity in labour and infringement on workers’ rights to freedom of Association is foreign to them leading to mass sack of workers that joined the Union and dehumanization of same in total disregard to rule of engagement and the laws of the land.

“The actions of companies such as Neconde in mass sack of Nigerian workers contribute in no small measure to the unending militancy in the Niger Delta. This company has not only conducted itself as being above the provisions of extant laws and regulations guiding the operations of oil and gas companies in Nigeria, but has also severally boasted that no government agency can call it to order,” he noted.



KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja