FG, PENGASSAN negotiation deadlock, begins nationwide strike Monday

The reconciliatory meeting between Federal Government and oil workers over the planned nationwide strike action, was deadlock.

Sequel to the outcome of the meeting, the oil workers, disclosed that nationwide industrial action, starts 12 midnight of Monday, 19th December, 2017.

According to Fortune Obi, PENGASSAN Public Relations Officer, “the meeting facilitated by the Minister for Petroleum Resources in Abuja between PENGASSAN & Neconde Management to recall the sacked staff was deadlocked.

“To this end, PENGASSAN has commenced mobilisation for the strike with an emergency Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting slated for Monday morning while other members are being put on standby for the strike to start by 12 midnight Monday,” he told BusinessDay.

Recall that the meeting initially scheduled for last Wednesday, did not hold following the refusal of Neconde management to honour the invitation sent by Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Association which issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Federal Government threatened that the industrial action will culminate in the shutting down all oil and gas installations, including disruptions to fuel supply and distribution, across the country effective Monday, 18th December, 2017.

The planned nationwide industrial action was aimed at addressing the unfair labour practices allegedly perpetuated by some indigenous oil and gas companies and marginal field operators by relevant agencies of government.

According to the communique issued at the end of the PENGASSAN National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on 13th October, 2017 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Association frowned at the anti-labour practices of some indigenous oil and gas companies and marginal field operators, including the termination of the employment of any workers who indicated willingness to belong to the union.

The leadership of PENGASSAN also accused Neconde management of threatening and compelling its members to disown the union by the company were treated as slave workers within their own country.

“The case of Neconde Energy Ltd (of Nestoil Group of companies) is particularly worrisome as the issue of dignity in labour and infringement on workers’ rights to freedom of Association is foreign to them leading to mass sack of workers that joined the Union and dehumanization of same in total disregard to rule of engagement and the laws of the land.

“The actions of companies such as Neconde in mass sack of Nigerian workers contribute in no small measure to the unending militancy in the Niger Delta. This company has not only conducted itself as being above the provisions of extant laws and regulations guiding the operations of oil and gas companies in Nigeria, but has also severally boasted that no government agency can call it to order,” the communique read.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja