FG plans State burial for Alex Ekwueme

Federal government has announced committee that will handle State burial program for late Vice President Alex Ekwueme who passed on recently in a London hospital.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha inaugurated the Committee that will oversee the burial arrangement of the late former Vice President in his office, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Boss Mustapha, while inaugurating the committee, eulogized Ekwueme, describing him as a personality, who have served his fatherland meritoriously.

The SGF assured the family members who are part of the Committee that Alex Ekwueme would be given a befitting and state burial.

Mustapha said Federal Government would foot the bill and the evacuation of the body from London hospital.

It would be recalled that Dr. Alex Ekwueme died in a London Hospital on 19th November, 2017 at the age of 85.

The burial committee has the SGF, Boss Mustapha as the Chairman, while the Permanent Secretary in charge of General Services Office, Roy Ugo, will serve as Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Other members of the committee include, Ibrahim Idris, Director General, Department of State Security Service, Lawal Daura, Pastor Goodheart Obi Ekwueme, and Secretary to the government of Anambra State, Osita Chukwulobelu.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja