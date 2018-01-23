FG to retire Directors/Deputy Directors in Civil Service

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, revealed on Tuesday, that scores of Directors and Deputy directors in the Federal Civil service may have to retire from the service this 2018 to pave way for younger generation.

Oyo-Ita, stated this when she briefed Journalists in Abuja, but did not disclose whether the retirement was coming as a compulsory one or the normal civil service procedures, but stated that will have to go, and that those earmarked for their replacement were already undergoing trainings and retraining designed as part of the on going reforms by the administration.

She also blamed the alleged secret and illegal on going recruitment of staff into the service on the Federal Civil Service Commission ( FCSC).

According to her, “A lot of Directors and Deputy Directors will have to go this year to give way for the young ones. We tend to train crops of workers who will be ready to assume some leadership position”.

The Head of Service while decried the dearth of productivity in the civil service, also revealed that one of the major challenges been tackled by the present administration, was shortage of staff with requisite skills, she vowed to stop at nothing in making the service more efficient in delivering excellent out put.

Oyo-Ita however, blamed the reported secret and illegal on going recruitment of staff into the service on the Federal Civil Service Commission ( FCSC) which she said should be held responsible for such action.

Though she didn’t indict any individual for the acts she said ” the Federal Civil Service Commission is responsible for the reported illegal recruitment, and it is due to some Nigerians who wants to prove they are smarts and are using it to do certain things”

According to her, her office was making effort to enhance professionalism and meritocracy in the civil service, and has initiated series of trainings to tackle the challenges of lack of skills among the staff.

” What we need is skill trainings and retrainings to get the type of staff we need for the level of productivity we need in the civil service.

” In order to enhance professionalism and meritocracy in the civil service, a Performance Management System ( PMS) policy guidelines and tools have been developed for the Federal Public Service. To further improve service delivery in the civil service the Federal Digital service centre was launched.

” The maiden edition of the Federal Civil Service lecture series which is to build knowledge effusive civil service for effective governance was successfully hosted on the February19th of February 2017″, she noted.

LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE