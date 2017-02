Federal Government has ‎expressed optimism that its growth recovery plan has the capacity of spurring Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to the tune of 7 percent. Udoma Udo Udoma, minister of national planning, made the disclosure during consultations with key stakeholders in the private sector in preparation to the government’s economic recovery plan, which he…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.