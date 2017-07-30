FG tasks investors on accessing incentive opportunities 

Federal Government has urged both aspiring and existing investors to take advantage of the various investment incentives provided by the present administration to drive investment in the country.

Okechukwu Enelamah, the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment made the call at the weekend during a tour of economic zones and special cities in Abia State, as he restated government unalloyed commitment to the nation’s industrialization.

The minister during the one-day working visit was accompanied by the managing director of Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan and top officials of the State’s Ministry of Trade.

During the tour, Enelamah visited Aba Shoe Cluster, the proposed site of Abia Industrial Park, and Inner Galaxy Group, a steel melting and fabrication company.

Speaking at a meeting with the top management staff of Inner Galaxy Group, the minister said that in the pursuit of the industrialization and diversification agenda, special focus would be placed on engaging in partnership with not only state governments, but also private individuals and corporate organisations.

The minister noted that it was in demonstration of federal government determination to push through the industrialization agenda that it recently launched economic recovery and growth plan.

He said, “From the point of view of this government, there is no question about industrialization and diversification of our economy. It is the centre piece of our economic strategy. Recall, we recently launched economic recovery and growth plan. At the heart of that is industrialization.

“As a ministry, we are very interested in making life easier for the people doing business in Nigeria. Our vision for Nigeria, which of course is the present administration’s vision, is to make Nigeria one of the most attractive places to do business. We take cooperation and partnership with the public and private sectors as sacrosanct in the realization of our industrialization and diversification agenda.

“It doesn’t matter how well meaning the federal government is, the time government build industries, staff them, manage them is gone. We need partnership to achieve that. We need to partner with states; we need to partner with companies, with private individuals.”

As part of the total package, the minister maintained that government was working on provision of adequate infrastructure to support

Speaking earlier, the Group Managing Director of Inner Galaxy Group, Andy Lu, stated that the decision to invest in Nigeria at a point companies were moving out in droves, was reinforced by the present administration’s dogged determination to do things right.

He said the steel melting and fabrication company which was incorporated in 2014 with an investment portfolio of $150million dollar currently employ over 3,000 direct staff.

Andy Lu who said the company is poised to pursue expansion drive, however, called on the federal government for a special waiver to enable the company import equipment at duty free.

He pleaded for a one year tax holiday to enable the company consolidate on its business to enable it employ more staff.

The GMD also announced that the company would approach the Bank of Industry for a loan facility of N6billion to enable it shore up its production base.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA‎