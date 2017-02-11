FG to unveil new vision for Niger Delta – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Niger Delta states that the Federal Government is to unveil a new vision, which is a 40-point agenda that will focus on how the people of the region benefit from the oil industry.

Osinbajo, who stated this in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Friday, when he paid a visit to the state as part of his fact finding tour of Niger Delta states, said the Federal Government would begin partnerships with states, oil companies and oil producing communities as part of the new vision.

The forum also saw the first meeting of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and his predecessor, Timipre Sylva, after the last governorship when the former was flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the latter stood for the All Progressives Party (APC).

He disclosed that in the new vision, oil producing communities would be hubs for petrochemical industries and crude oil refining, which would define the future of the oil and gas industry.

Osinbajo said the Federal Government would work with illegal refineries to participate in modular refineries, while stressing the need for power stations to be located in the region due to the abundance of gas resources.

He challenged young professionals and entrepreneurs in the state to set up a chamber of commerce to harness their potentials saying “I want to say I am prepared to work with you on that.”

The acting president urged oil producing communities to discourage illegal activities due to the negative effect on the environment and that investors are scared of investing in volatile areas.

Earlier, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson reiterated his call for consensus building and consultation as means of resolving the Niger Delta issues as the military option will aggravate the challenges.

Dickson highlighted his development efforts while stressing the need for the Federal Government to assist Bayelsa State in development efforts and called on the Niger Delta Ministry and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to embark on critical projects in the state.