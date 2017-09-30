FG should utilise oil revenue for development of non-oil sectors – Okowa

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called for the diversification of the nation’s economy through the development of the non-oil sectors and using the revenue from the oil sector.

The governor made the call on Friday in Asaba at a dinner for the Presidential Economic Diversification Initiative Team visiting the state.

He said that the fall in oil price was a wake-up call to the leaders to spend the dwindling oil revenue on the diversification of the national economy to develop and provide employment for the youths/

“I wish to appreciate the Minister of Niger Delta and leader of the team for bringing the team to Delta State.

“Diversification of our economy is the biggest challenge facing our nation.

“And for a long time, we prided ourselves on our oil economy, we need to diversify as the oil economy was not inclusive; it did not provide the much needed employment for all.

“The recession and fall in oil price in the last three years is a wakeup call that we need to sit back and look into ways to spend the oil money to diversify the economy.

“We need to look at ways to provide employment opportunity for our youths and we are presently on the right path to fix our economy through diversification, especially in agribusiness,” he said.

Okowa urged Nigerians, especially the people of the Niger Delta region to maintain the peace and security to attract investors.

He called for attitudinal change among the youths. especially in the region, adding that the youths should embrace agriculture and entrepreneurial skills to fit into the new economic drive in the State.

“We need to truly tackle the issue of security to create employment for the youths and maintain the existing peace. “We need to encourage our youths and provide them with the right skills in the agricultural sector.

“We need to find new ways to create employment for our people and try to tool our children with the right skills.

“And that is the mindset we need to make our children see that agribusiness as the new oil sector,” he said.

Okowa commended the Federal Government and its agencies for their partnership with the states in the diversification of the economy and called on investors to take advantage of the peaceful environment to invest in the state.

Earlier, the Pastor Sanni Ugwuru Sanni, the Minister of the Niger Delta said that he came to look at the various investment potential in the state.

He commended the state government for its commitment to the diversification programme, saying that “Delta State is conducive for investors’’. (NAN)