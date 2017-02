Nigeria’s Government is yet to decide on the size of a loan it plans to apply for from the World Bank to support its 2017 appropriation, officials said on Wednesday in Abuja. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma said until the budget is passed by the National Assembly before the government can decided on the exact…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.