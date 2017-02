…Debt markets seen outperforming …low private sector role to blunt impact Nigerian equity investors may be in for another year of negative return as prospects of the Federal Government engaging in significant borrowing from the domestic market to finance its deficit and the attractive interest rates will dim appetite for stocks and make fixed…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.